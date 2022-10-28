Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Battle of Pageland Lane
The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1.
4. Incorrect voter information
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that thousands of voters receiving incorrect voting information is “unacceptable” and his office is exploring legal remedies. Voters in Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna were impacted.
3. Patchy fog
Temperatures turn a bit cooler today with a mix of clouds and sun, with highs near 60 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Offender arrested
A 69-year-old registered sex offender from Herndon was arrested Wednesday for sex offenses committed against a juvenile at a park in Loudoun County.
1. Candidate announcement
Russet Perry, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, CIA officer and current Leesburg attorney, will seek the Democratic nomination for the new Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023, according to a news release.
InsideOut
The Big Whiskey Festival offers up more than 100 samples of whiskey, spirits and cocktails at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Local, regional and national branded whiskey will be available. Click here for the details.
