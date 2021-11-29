Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Federal help
Prince William politicians are already dreaming big on how money from the federal infrastructure bill could be used to kickstart projects big and small.
4. School calendar
The Prince William County Public Schools calendar for the 2022-23 school year will again include a full two weeks of winter break and continue recognizing holidays that reflect the diversity of the community.
3. Blustery
It will be a sunny but blustery day, with highs near 46 and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Chief Moose
Former Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose, who became the public face of the investigation into the Beltway Sniper rampage that terrorized the D.C. region, died last week at 68.
1. Battlefield win
Battlefield High School shut down Freedom-Woodbridge's high-scoring offense this weekend to claim the team's first region football title since 2011.
InsideOut
Looking for Christmas lights? Don't miss our annual list of the best neighborhood displays around Northern Virginia!
