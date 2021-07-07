Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mill at Occoquan
The Occoquan Town Council last night cleared the way for a mixed-use development that will bring 50 condominiums, retail space and a restaurant to the west end of Mill Street.4. Fatal crash
A young Spotsylvania woman was killed in a July 2 crash on U.S. 1 in Stafford after her car veered off the road in standing water.
3. Sunny and hot
Another hot day is in store, with highs around 97 degrees and heat index values as high as 105. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Use of force report
A study of Fairfax County police use-of-force cases found some disparities by race and district station and recommended a host of changes.
1. Bears, oh my!
Black bears have been out and about in the Manassas area over the last few days, rummaging through hotel trash bins and traipsing through yards.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will reopen for in-person performances this fall with a complete lineup of indoor and outdoor programming.
