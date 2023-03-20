Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Jackie Kennedy's former home
4. Pickleball problems
While pickleball may be popular in Arlington, the noise heard by local neighbors continues to be a big point of debate. The Arlington County Board says they’re working on it.
3. Sunny day
Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 53 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Modest clothing
There are plenty of stores to choose from when it comes to women’s clothing, but a local entrepreneur has found success with her designs.
1. I-495 shooting
State police are looking for a driver who fired shots at several other cars on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County Sunday evening.
InsideOut
The Manassas Bull Run Rotary Club's 12th annual Manassas Runway Run 10k-5k race will be Sunday, April 30, at the Manassas Regional Airport and registration is now open. Click here for details.
