Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Primary primer
4. Free donuts!
At the end of the week, we've all earned a treat. Fortunately, today is National Donut Day. Click here to find out how to score a free donut.
3. Scattered showers
Scattered showers and storms will be possible again today, but tomorrow, high pressure will begin to expand across the area, resulting in temperatures rising above normal. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Base name change?
Fort Belvoir is among four U.S. Army installations in Virginia that will be a focus of members of the commission tasked with renaming bases that honor Confederate leaders.
1. Clinic closing
The Community Vaccination Center at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge will close June 26, the Prince William Health District said this week.
InsideOut
Occoquan hosts its next Artisan Craft Markets this Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6, at River Mill Park. The markets offer the works of juried artisans. A free shuttle is available from the VDOT lot at 123 and Old Bridge, or park freely in town. See occoquanva.gov for more information.
