Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. State Senate run
Former Del. Hala Ayala is trying to get back to the General Assembly, setting up a primary showdown with a former colleague.
4. Benny's Pizza
A Virginia-based pizza chain known for its 28-inch pies is making its next home a 1950s storefront in Old Town Manassas.
3. Windy today
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 62. Winds will increase in the morning, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Gas tax holiday
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to offer Virginia’s drivers some relief at the pump amid rising gas prices, but that relief could mean trouble for the region’s transit agencies and riders.
1. White House Easter Egg Roll
The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is scheduled for April 18, and the online lottery for tickets starts this morning at 10 a.m.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton hosts its annual celebration and fundraiser, "Collect 2022 – AAARRRTT Treasure Island" Saturday from 6-10 p.m. Tickets include admission, art raffle tickets, refreshment and beverage tickets and "funny money" for onsite gambling tables. Get more information and buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.
