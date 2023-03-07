Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Big win for Brentsville
The Brentsville High School girls basketball team advanced to the Class 3 state final after beating Meridian Monday in the state semifinals.
4. Survey says ...
About 85% of people who responded to a Fairfax County Public Schools survey oppose proposed changes that would put boys and girls in the same classroom for certain sex education lessons.
3. Blustery day
Skies will clear this morning with highs near 52 degrees. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
2. Employee shot
Police are searching for two men who shot an employee during a Saturday night robbery at the Crafty Crab restaurant outside Potomac Mills mall.
1. Sweet!
Candy lovers will be able to immerse themselves in sweet stuff when Candytopia opens later this month in Tysons Corner Center.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12. Click here for tickets and more information.
