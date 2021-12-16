Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Wawa opposition
A proposed new Wawa on Sudley Road in Manassas is facing backlash from a neighboring church ahead of its rezoning vote at the City Council next month.
4. Pedestrian struck
A 13-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing Brentsville Road, police say.
3. Warm and breezy
Temperatures will warm up today, reaching highs near 66 degrees. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sign comes down
The iconic Dolle’s Candyland sign on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware is came down Wednesday after nearly 55 years in its current location, WTOP.com reports.
1. Affordable housing
Amazon and Arlington County are partnering to preserve more than 1,300 affordable homes at Barcroft Apartments for 99 years,
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc. is presenting performances of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in its W3 Theatre in Lorton this weekend. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.