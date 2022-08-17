Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School board candidate
Jaylen Custis, 18, is choosing campaign fliers and headshots as he prepares to be the youngest candidate running for the Prince William County School Board in 2023.
4. Bringing back the guild
Supporters of Northern Virginia’s opera scene are hoping to reanimate the dormant Opera Guild of Northern Virginia, which through the years has raised funds and provided other support to opera organizations.
3. Pleasant day
It will me a mostly sunny day with a high near 82 and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evenings? Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cooling market
The cooling local and national homes market is taking a chunk out of home-appreciation rates, but in the Washington area they remain on an upward trajectory.
1. School security
As Virginia’s students begin the 2022-2023 year, Attorney General Jason Miyares said safety and security are at the top of his — and parents’ — list of priorities.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair, now in its 73rd year, continues through Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here for all the details.
