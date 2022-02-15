Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bomb threat arrest
A 14-year-old Woodbridge boy who had been reported missing earlier in the day has been charged with making threats to bomb Potomac Mills mall Saturday evening.
4. Fatal crash
An 82-year-old Maryland man died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
3. Warm up coming
After a cold start to the week, today will be sunny and a bit warmer. But the real warm-up comes Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Preserving history
If you’ve been pondering how best to preserve or display your grandparent’s U.S. Army uniform or military artifacts, or are wondering whether to proudly display them, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle offered plenty of advice in the first of an ongoing series of community outreach talks named Operation CARE.
1. Mask mandate ban
The Virginia House on Monday followed the lead of the Senate and passed a ban on mask mandates in commonwealth schools, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Ceylon Mitchell II, a contemporary classical flutist on a mission to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in classical music, performs March 6 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Learn more and buy tickets at InsideNoVatix.com.
