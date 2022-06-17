Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Coal ash
A community panel is asking Dominion Energy to ship its Possum Point coal ash off to Maryland for recycling, but the electric utility is moving closer to a plan that would keep it in a landfill at the power station.
4. Variable speed limits
Here’s a heads up if you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 95: New LED signs that can show varying speed limits will be lit up in some areas.
3. Hot and humid
It will be a hot and sunny Friday with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 100. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Book uproar
A Prince William County supervisor is up in arms about an LGBTQ-friendly children’s book read at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School last week.
1. Airport birthday
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority plans a number of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Washington Dulles International Airport.
InsideOut
OnStage returns to the Workhouse Arts Center this weekend with performances by blues musician Bobby Blackhat on Saturday and the New Orchestra of Washington on Sunday. Get your tickets here: https://insidenovatix.com/organizat.../workhouse-arts-center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.