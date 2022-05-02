Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shooting at youth football games
Police are looking for the gunman who shot two men during youth football games outside Benton Middle School Sunday, creating a chaotic scene as coaches and parents tried to protect children from gunfire.
4. Affordable housing project
Prince William County officials plan to help a developer secure $65 million to finance a 250-unit age-restricted affordable housing complex in Woodbridge, with a public hearing tonight on issuing bonds to support the project.
3. Sunny, warmer
2. Concourse A upgrade
Dulles International Airport’s plans to upgrade Concourse A are generally drawing positive feedback from fliers and the local business community.
1. Brewers team up
Using a recipe provided by Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, eight Northern Virginia brewers have joined forces to raise $20,000 for Ukrainian refugee relief with a new beer.
InsideOut
The Arlington County library system will host two walking tours of Arlington’s “Little Saigon” area of Clarendon on Saturday, May 14 at 10 and 11 a.m. Click here for details.
