Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Brewery expands
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg.
2. Loudoun United ownership
An owner of minor-league baseball teams in the region has purchased a controlling ownership stake in the Loudoun United soccer team.
3. Arctic blast
An Arctic front will move through the area this morning bringing wind gusts up to 32 mph and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. Bundle up! Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Campaign finance
Candidates for local and state office representing Prince William County are off to the money races as a busy campaign year starts.
1. Lee Chapel safety
Following a crash that killed two teenagers and left a third in critical condition, lawmakers in Fairfax County are asking transportation officials to look into safety improvements on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas will present a solo art exhibit by Washington artist Lory Ivey Alexander through March 18, with an artist's reception and talk this weekend. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.