Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bridge closures
Several bridges into Washington, D.C., closed this morning ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and will remain closed until Thursday morning.
4. Controversial proposal
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is expected to decide the fate Tuesday of a controversial 99-home development in what is known as the county’s “rural crescent.”
3. Seasonable day
It will be a mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees, with wind gusts up to 23 mph. Winds will calm after sunset, with an overnight low of about 31. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Investigation underway
Prince William County police are investigating the death of a Haymarket teen who was struck by at least two cars late Sunday on James Madison Highway.
1. Teacher by day
Jacob Kohut is a music teacher from Fairfax County and a sergeant with the D.C. National Guard. He's been teaching online from the back of a Humvee since he was deployed to the District ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History wants to know what last year meant to you. The museum is collecting first person accounts for Stories of 2020, a digital time capsule filled with messages to future generations about life today.
