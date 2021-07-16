Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Into the ring
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson plans to run for Congress in 2022. Lawson, who represents the Brentsville district, made the announcement on Facebook yesterday.
4. Search continues
Fairfax County police say they have identified a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Lorton resident Emily Lu, who was last seen seen June 3 at the Woodbridge Aldi.
3. Hot and humid, again
Heat and humidity are back in full force today with highs around 95 degrees and some isolated storm chances. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Broadway in McLean
Three Broadway shows will be presented in the inaugural season of Capital One Hall, a new theater being built as part of Capital One's expanded McLean complex.
1. Deputy indicted
A Spotsylvania County sheriff's deputy who shot and wounded an unarmed Black man after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance has been indicted on a felony charge, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
This Sunday, Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots by giving away free chicken for International Mandela Day -- as long as you bring a donation to a local food bank. Click here for details.
