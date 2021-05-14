Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Marine charged
An active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico and living in Woodbridge has been charged with assaulting police officers and other crimes during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI announced Thursday.
4. Brood X invasion
The 17-year cicada brood is clawing to the surface from its long underground slumber. And while their numbers are small right now, the presence of the red-eyed, noisy, klutzy bugs is about to explode.
3. Partly cloudy
It will be a partly cloudy Friday with a high near 72 degrees. Click here for your weather by ZIP code.
2. Collective bargaining
Prince William County will gather more input from employees before deciding how to approach collective bargaining, following discussion during a work session Tuesday.
1. Pipeline up and running
Gas was still hard to come by in Northern Virginia yesterday, but the Colonial Pipeline said most of the system was operational by Thursday afternoon after a ransomeware attack by Russian criminals.
InsideOut
Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville will come to life starting today with an assortment of dinosaurs, large and small, as part of The Jurassic Encounter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.