5. Sign danger
Arlington County police are warning people removing political signs from street corners after razor blades taped to one left a woman with minor cuts this week.
4. Murder arrest
A Reston man has been charged in connection with a double murder during a Halloween party in Dale City. Four people were shot early Sunday morning and two died. The suspect was picked up by U.S. marshals on Thursday.
3. Warm and sunny
Party cloudy skies this morning will give way to sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. The nice weather is expected to continue through the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Cases plateau
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia seems to have plateaued this week, according to new reports from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. Honoring an Olympian
Paula Girven, Prince William County's first Olympian, died last month in North Carolina from cancer at the age of 62. She competed in track events in the 1976 summer Olympic Games and helped establish Gar-Field High School's track program as an Olympics pipeline.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights returns tonight for the holiday season. This year's socially distant event offers 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
