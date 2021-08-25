Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Power line accident
A man died yesterday after being trapped in a mobile lift that struck high-tension power lines in southeastern Prince William County. The accident knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers for hours.
4. Super commuters
The Washington region has the fourth largest total number of “super-commuters” in the nation, and the sixth highest by percentage, according to new data.
3. Hot and humid, again
Today's forecast: It's late August in the D.C. area (for those new here, see headline). Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Less interest
As the high school football season returns to its normal schedule this fall, a drop off in turnout remains an issue at Prince William County schools.
1. Double homicide arrest
A man is in custody in connection with the killings of his 67-year-old mother and 41-year-old sister in Burke last week.
InsideOut
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation's Summer Concert Series wraps up Aug. 26 with the premier wind ensemble of the Navy, the United States Navy Concert Band. The free summer concerts are held outdoors on the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ entry plaza. Click here for details.
