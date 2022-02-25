Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Chamber awards
Former Manassas Mayor Harry J. “Hal” Parrish II received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual business awards ceremony Thursday evening. Click here to read about all the night's winners.
4. Data center protest
About 50 people protested outside QTS Realty Trust's offices in Manassas this week, calling on the developer to abandon its interest in constructing data centers along Pageland Lane.
3. Warming up
Expect cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing and highs near 60 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. ABC back to regular hours
In a sign that we're putting the pandemic behind us (fingers crossed) all Virginia ABC stores will return to normal operating hours starting next week.
1. Ukraine protests
Demonstrators in support of Ukraine armed themselves with flags and signs to protest outside the Russian embassy and White House in D.C Thursday morning. “We just came here to be together at this moment and express our outrage,” one told WTOP Radio.
InsideOut
Come learn a game the Blackburn family played to keep entertained during the cold winter months at Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge. Whist was a popular colonial card game, played with two opposing teams. Groups of four are encouraged to join in the fun Saturday at Rippon Lodge. Click here for details.
