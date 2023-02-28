Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Youth mental health
A recently released report shows that youth in Northern Virginia have experienced high rates of clinical depression, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness or sadness.
4. Headquarters move
Amentum Services, Inc., a provider of engineering and advanced solutions and services to the U.S. government, allies, and commercial companies, will invest $495,000 to relocate its headquarters from Germantown, Maryland to Fairfax County.
3. Warm with gusty winds
Today will become gradually sunny with highs near 64 degrees and wind gusts up to 26 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Army Ten-Miler
The Army Ten-Miler is set to open two official registration sessions two months early this year: March 1 priority registration and March 8 general registration.
1. Greenway toll hikes?
The operators of the Dulles Greenway plan to file an application with the State Corporation Commission this spring to increase tolls on the 14-mile road that connects Leesburg with the Dulles Toll Road.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12. Click here for tickets and more information.
