Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Suspected serial killer plea
A Virginia man serving life in prison for the 2002 strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend has told a Fairfax County judge he wants to plead guilty to a 1987 Herndon killing.
4. Campaign cash
Democrats and Republicans split the lead in recent fundraising totals in the two of the region's congressional districts, but the Democratic incumbents have significantly more cash on hand heading into the fall midterm election.
3. Still summer
The National Weather Service says another hot and humid day is on tap, with heat index values nearing 100 degrees and late-day thunderstorms possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Beagles have their day
Bubble baths, rolling in the grass, ice cream treats and cuddles. For hundreds of beagles rescued from inhumane conditions at a research breeding facility, this is life in Northern Virginia.
1. Anti-terrorism grant
Fairfax County is seeking a $215,000 federal grant to develop a threat-assessment-and-management team to “identify and divert individuals who may be at risk to radicalize or mobilize to violence prior to any encounters with law enforcement,” county staff wrote in a briefing memorandum.
InsideOut
The Prince William Fair returns Aug. 12-20 at the fairgrounds in Manassas and discounted tickets are available now. See pwcfair.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.