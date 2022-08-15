Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Campaign cash
The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns.
4. Winery for sale
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
3. Fall, is that you?
Today's high is expected to be only around 71 degrees with showers and thunderstorms , mainly after 5 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal crash
A 56-year-old Oakton woman died in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Joplin Road in Triangle.
1. Cash on the doorstep?
If you owed income taxes to the state of Virginia for 2021, some of that money might be coming back this fall.
InsideOut
The annual Discover Occoquan celebration, including a scavenger hunt, Taste of Occoquan and and the Duck Splash, began Saturday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Click here for more information.
