Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Guzman challenge
Del. Elizabeth Guzman is mounting a primary challenge to state Sen. Jeremy McPike in 2023.
4. Loudoun school officials indicted
A special grand jury investigating violent sexual assaults by the same student has indicted Loudoun County's former schools superintendent and the division's popular public information officer on criminal charges.
3. Wintry mix?
A mix of sun and clouds today, but things may get icy late Wednesday into Thursday night. The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is poised to impact areas along and west of Interstate 95. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Robbery suspect identified
Police are searching for a 54-year-old man wanted in connection with a June bank robbery in Woodbridge.
1. NASA scientist honored
NASA's Dr. Christyl Johnson of Woodbridge has spent nearly 40 years exploring space – from Earth’s surface. Her life’s work recently earned her the honor of being named one of the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy’s 2022 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History, which celebrates African Americans.
InsideOut
There are still limited tickets left for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
