Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Candland recall effort
Gainesville residents have started gathering signatures to recall Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland over his involvement with the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal.
4. Board action
In the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a board matter this week that would highlight reproductive healthcare resources available in the county.
3. Warm day
Sunshine will mix with a few clouds today along with highs near 86 degrees. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder case
Police in the city of Fairfax are asking for help from the public as they investigate the killing of a 32-year-old man who led a nonprofit group in the area.
1. Affordable housing project?
A defunct Woodbridge shopping center could soon be replaced with affordable housing.
InsideOut
Looking for a local spot to watch the fireworks? Or maybe for a fun way to spend the whole day? We've compiled a list of Fourth of July events, fireworks shows and entertainment around the region. Click here.
