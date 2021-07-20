Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Recall petition
A group of Fairfax County parents angered about the yearlong suspension of in-person learning have collected thousands of signatures petitioning to recall a school board member.
4. Canned cocktails
Virginia ABC says customers can expect to see a lineup of 36 new canned cocktails, spirits and mixers in liquor stores this month.
3. Warmer today
Today we'll see increasing clouds and a return of some heat, with a high near 92. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Pay raise
Manassas City Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Newman is receiving his own raise after the division gave out year-end bonuses to all staff.
1. Racial slur allegation
Prince William County officials are now interviewing current and former police department officials about an allegation of a racial slur.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
