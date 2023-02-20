Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Capital improvements
Prince William County officials hope to put about $123.2 million toward capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year.
4. New owners for old Reston zoo
A Northern Virginia zoo that’s had some hard times has been revamped and reopened. The new Nova Wild in Reston features a self-drive safari and, from now until April 19, a nighttime light show called The Great Migration.
3. Overcast day
Today will be overcast with high temperatures near 61 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Nova real estate
Former Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto’s Arlington home is on the market for just under $1.1 million. Take a look inside here.
1. 'Parental rights' bills die
A Democratic-led Senate committee last week killed multiple bills from House Republicans that aimed to increase parental oversight in public schools.
InsideOut
It might be Presidents Day for the rest of the country, but in Virginia, it's George Washington Day. There are plenty of events around Northern Virginia today to celebrate what would have been the first president’s 291st birthday. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.