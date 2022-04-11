Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Property tax rise
The recent rise in the value of used vehicles appears likely to lead to an unusual increase in most personal property tax bills for Prince William County residents, a levy that historically shrinks over time.
4. New equity officer
Nearly five months into her job heading up a new equity office for Prince William County Public Schools, Lucretia Brown says she’s almost ready to launch.
3. Warming up
A frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., but then a warmup begins, with temperatures reaching the 70s by midweek. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data centers and the economy
The data center industry provided $126 billion in capital investment and supported more than 28,000 jobs across Virginia in 2021, according to a new regional report.
1. Expansion plans
Rappahannock County’s largest private business – the renowned Inn at Little Washington – is working to translate its dazzling culinary success to a broadened hospitality and retail enterprise focused on what its ever-inventive leaders think of as “life-affirming experiences.”
InsideOut
The six local churches in the Great Falls Area Ministries once again will host a traditional Easter-morning sunrise service outdoors at the Great Falls Park Visitor Center on April 17 at 6:30 a.m.
