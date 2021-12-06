Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Cases rising
The number of new COVID-19 cases has soared 74% in Northern Virginia over the past month and 47% across the state, according to data Friday from the Virginia Department of Health.
4. Store opening
The new Aldi grocery store in Haymarket opens this Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m.
3. Snow?!?
There's snow in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code and stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest on whether to stock up on bread, milk and toilet paper.
2. Fewer snow days
In related news, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced Friday evening the division will almost entirely eliminate snow days and utilize live virtual learning days starting with the 2022-23 school year.
1. City employee vaccines
A financial push to get Manassas city employees vaccinated against COVID-19 has netted just a 68% vaccination rate among staffers.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16-23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
