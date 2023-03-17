Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Casino winner robbery
A Prince William County jury on Wednesday convicted a D.C. man in the robbery and shooting of a casino winner who was followed from MGM National Harbor to his Dale City home in December 2019.
4. Data center tax revenue
Data centers are projected to pump over $100 million into Prince William County coffers during the 2023 fiscal year, up 18% over last year, with more than $40 million projected to come directly from the county’s computer equipment and peripherals tax.
3. Warmer but rainy
Warmer temperatures are on tap for today with highs in the mid-60s, but so is rain. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Peak bloom
The National Park Service has predicted next week for peak bloom of Washington's iconic cherry blossoms -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.
1. History standards
The Virginia Department of Education’s newest draft of the state’s history and social science standards aims to address objections raised this fall over content and omissions, but critics say problems remain.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink tonight through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.