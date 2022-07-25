5. Cemetery grant
The Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant for the Potter’s Field Cemetery Delineation and Restoration project, according to a county news release.
4. Positive outcome
Fauquier County sheriff's deputies and Warrenton town police officers closed U.S. 29 Saturday afternoon and successfully coaxed a suicidal person from a bridge.
3. Strong storms possible
A cold front will push through the region today bringing some showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Supervisor sued
A Prince William County man is suing Supervisor Pete Candland for allegedly violating his constitutional rights by deleting Facebook comments as the fight over the PW Digital Gateway spills into other arenas.
1. Scott's Run stream
Fairfax County has moved a step closer to restoring part of Scott’s Run stream, entering a new agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
InsideOut
An exhibit by North Carolina artist Scott Eagle will be on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas from July 28 until Sept. 10.
