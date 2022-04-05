Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Services reduced
Arlington residents will continue to experience a certain degree of do-it-yourself policing as the Arlington County Police Department struggles with recruitment and retention.
4. Centreville tornado
The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down, this one in Centreville, during last week's strong storms.
3. Soaking rain
Showers are likely through this afternoon with a soaking rain spreading over the region this evening and high temperatures near 63 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. McLean murders
NBC Washington has obtained video interviews Fairfax County detectives had with a McLean woman recently convicted of killing her own mother and sister before staging the scene to look like a murder-suicide.
1. Leesburg shooting death
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting death in Leesburg early Monday morning.
InsideOut
The comedy-mystery “Art of Murder” by Joe DiPietro will be presented on select dates through April 16 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for tickets and details.
