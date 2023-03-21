Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Chairman challenge
Republican Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is running for chair of the Board of County Supervisors, she announced Monday morning.
4. Mask requirement dropped
Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, will no longer require masking in healthcare facilities.
3. Warming up
After a chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the 60s for most of the D.C. area today with increasing clouds and dry conditions.Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Charges in overdose death
An Alexandria couple has been indicted on three felony charges in the death of their baby, who ingested a pill containing fentanyl in June of last year.
1. Dale City fire
Improperly discarded smoking materials sparked a Monday morning house fire in Dale City that displaced seven people, fire officials say.
InsideOut
The Dale City Moose Lodge hosts its annual spring vendor fair this Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lodge is at 15424 Cardinal Drive, Dale City.
