Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Flyover ramp coming?
Improvements at Old Bridge Road and Route 123 in Woodbridge – one of the area’s most congested intersections – could include a flyover ramp that would affect several businesses.
4. Admissions changes
Significantly higher numbers of Black and Hispanic students were offered admission to Thomas Jefferson High School this year, but the number of Asian students declined dramatically.
3. Hot and humid
Expect hot and humid conditions through midweek with temperatures increasing a little each day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. State title champs
Madison defeated Colgan 2-1 in Saturday's Class 6 state baseball final, its first state title since 2015. It was Colgan's first state tournament appearance in the school's five-year history.
1. Spelling Bee news
An Ashburn eighth-grader has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan is bringing back its popular Fall Arts and Crafts Show on Sept. 25 and 26. Click here for details.
