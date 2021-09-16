Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School board mayhem
Security and police had to clear the room at Wednesday's Prince William County School Board meeting after the crowd became unruly.
4. SpaceX launch
SpaceX launched the Earth’s first all-civilian flight into orbit Wednesday night, and a couple old friends sitting on the porch of an Outer Banks beach house caught it on camera.
3. Humid day
It won't be as hot today with highs near 82 degrees, but it will be humid and there's another chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Bag tax
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors this week voted 9-1 to approve a 5-cent tax on plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores.
1. California bound
Manassas School Board Chair Sanford Williams announced Tuesday night that he’d be leaving the board on Oct. 1, having decided to move with his wife to California to be closer to his daughters.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular falls arts and craft show returns Sept. 25-26 after a year off due to COVID-19. Click here for details.
