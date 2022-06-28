Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Under fire
Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee in the 7th Congressional District, is coming under fire for her recent comments on rape, pregnancy and abortion.
4. Cheap gas
Sheetz convenience stores that offer a higher-ethanal types of gas known as unleaded 88 and E85 have dropped prices for the July 4 holiday travel period.
3. Hot and sunny
It will be a sunny day with highs near 87 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Helicopter noise complaints
Those with concerns about helicopter noise in the local area now have a new outlet to provide feedback.
A new helicopter-complaint pilot program was recently announced June 24 by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
1. Amazon purchase
Amazon has purchased about 58 acres of undeveloped land in Gainesville for $87.8 million.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will present its annual fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 2, along with a concert by Mark G. Meadows. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
