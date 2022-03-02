Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Peak bloom predication
The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms between March 22 and March 25 -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.
4. Bye, Bi-County Parkway
The Prince William Board of Supervisors put another nail in the Bi-County Parkway’s storied coffin Tuesday, directing county staff to no longer consider the road in the ongoing update to the Comprehensive Plan.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 62. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center proposal
The first rezoning application associated with the proposed PW Digital Gateway has been filed with county planners.
1. Back to the office?
In his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden is calling for more federal employees to return to the office, saying “significant progress” fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has made it safer to do so, Federal News Network reports.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Gaite Parisienne & More!” accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas from March 11-13. Click here for details.
