Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Chesapeake Walmart shooting
"Multiple" victims are dead or wounded after a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart in Chesapeake. The gunman is among the dead, police said.
4. School employee charged
A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
3. Warming up
After a cold night with below-freezing temperatures, today will warm up to highs near 60 degrees under sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Schools superintendent sues hospital
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier Hospital for medical negligence, which he claims contributed to the 2021 death of his son, David Collins Jeck, who died seven days after being taken to the hospital’s emergency department.
1. Collective bargaining
Prince William County has approved a collective bargaining ordinance but will continue considering ways to strengthen it.
InsideOut
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk begins Nov. 26 and runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beginning Dec. 10, the boardwalk will also feature a unique holiday tree display. The boardwalk is at 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Click here for more details.
