5. Helping refugees
Quantico Marine Corps base will soon house about 5,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.
4. Drowning investigation
Police say a child drowned Wednesday evening in a residential swimming pool in Fairfax Station.
3. Heat on repeat
Remember yesterday? It will be like that again today. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine requirement
With COVID-19 cases surging across state, hospitals in Prince William County say they are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated.
1. Leaders talk affordable housing
Affordable housing and investment in transportation were among topics discussed Tuesday at the sixth annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington.
InsideOut
Organizers gearing up for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Vienna are seeking volunteers to help manage the event and keep it safe. Click here for details.
