5. Anderson's North Pole comes to an end
For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive into a Christmas wonderland. But now the Anderson's North Pole Christmas lights show is retiring for good.
4. Public hearing
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
3. Another warm day
Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s today, but don't get used to it. The high temperate on Tuesday is 59 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. 10th District race
Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton is working to hold off Republican challenger Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes a broad swath of Northern Virginia.
1. Mountaintop for sale!
A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers offers up more than amazing views and unique design.
