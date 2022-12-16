Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Be on the lookout
Police are looking for a man who gave a 12-year-old girl a ride on Hoadly Road near Lake Ridge Thursday morning, sexually assaulted her and drove off with her bicycle.
4. Mask settlement
The commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged in a settlement with parents of 12 students with disabilities that peer masking in K-12 schools is a reasonable modification under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
3. Seasonable day
We'll see seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s today with some clouds. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mental health plan
Describing Virginia’s current behavioral health system as in “crisis,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday laid out a sweeping $230 million plan to address gaps in how the state cares for adults and children facing mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral issues.
1. Stratford saga
The ongoing saga for Stratford University’s former students continues to force career changes and difficult financial decisions following the school’s abrupt closure at the end of September. It could also, according to several Virginia lawmakers, lead to stronger regulation of the for-profit college industry in the commonwealth.
InsideOut
We've got our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays up for the season. Want to nominate a display not on the list? Email karipugh@insidenova.com.
