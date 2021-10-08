Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Courthouse complaint
Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office officials have filed a formal incident report alleging “unprofessional conduct” after Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and his chief deputy allegedly objected vociferously and profanely to a security screening Sept. 28 at the Fairfax County Courthouse.
4. Teen arrested
A teenager from Ashburn has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student at Broad Run High School.
3. Partly cloudy
It will be a partly cloudy Friday with a high of about 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Church seeks home
A Baptist church based in Falls Church is looking to move to Manassas with a new 11,000-square-foot three-building complex on Centreville Road.
1. Employers optimistic
Employers in Northern Virginia face challenges finding workers due to labor shortages but are optimistic about economic growth coming out of the pandemic, according to a new survey.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Arts Council and The Poet Laureate Circle will host a two-day poetry event, “In the Company of Laureates,” this weekend. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.