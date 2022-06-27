Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Luxury car showroom
Luxury car dealer Exclusive Automotive Group officially opened its 42,000-square-foot showroom on Russell Branch Boulevard in Ashburn this weekend, and we've got pictures.
4. Church vandalism
Fairfax County police are investigating an arson and vandalism at a Catholic church in Reston following Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
3. Pleasant day
It will be a sunny day with highs near 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fighting hunger
Cornerstones, a Reston-based nonprofit offering various resources to people in need, recently partnered with tuna manufacturer StarKist Co. and Feed the Children to bring hunger relief to 400 area families.
1. Second monkeypox case
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday announced the state's second presumed monkeypox case. The patient is a Northern Virginia resident.
InsideOut
For the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, McLean Community Center will hold its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – but two days ahead of the traditional Fourth of July. Click here for details.
