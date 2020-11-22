5. Booze, delivered
Don't want to go out to the liquor store? Get it delivered. Customers in some areas of Northern Virginia can enjoy home delivery as part of a pilot initiative from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
4. Quantico training
Expect some noise from now through Dec. 6 from Quantico Marine Corps base, where Marines conduct everything from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. See Quantico's latest training schedule here.
3. A bit cooler
Conditions will be noticeably cooler today with some gusty winds and and high of 53 degrees. Temperatures will dip into the 30s tonight. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Protest incident
A 61-year-old man faces a simple assault charge after he was captured on video forcefully breathing on protesters outside President Donald Trump's golf course in Sterling.
1. Surging cases
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Fairfax and Loudoun health districts is officially surging, according to new analysis from the University of Virginia, and the Northern Virginia region's overall caseload is at its highest level since it peaked May 31.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights offers 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.