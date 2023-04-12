Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Clarendon bank robbery
Arlington County police say a man from North Carolina is in custody after an attempted robbery and barricade at a Clarendon-area bank on Tuesday afternoon.
4. Pub closing
Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse in Old Town Manassas will close its doors for good on May 21. The popular pub on Main Street has been in operation for five years.
3. Summer weather
Clouds will give way to sunny skies and downright summery weather today with highs reaching about 86 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. In bloom
Hundreds turned out for the annual bluebell festival at Merrimac Farm in Nokesville on April 8. Virginia bluebells are spring ephemerals, meaning they live underground and only bloom during a certain time and then disappear. Take a look at our gallery of these fleeting spring beauties.
1. No fooling
On Apr. 1, Sgt. First Class Gary Williams from Fort Belvoir found out he won the Virginia lottery jackpot worth $143,553. His son didn't believe him.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will hold its 13th Anniversary Gala on Friday, April 28, with a cocktail reception, dinner, music, fundraiser and a live auction. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.