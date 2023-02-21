Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Planning resignations
The top planner for Prince William County has abruptly resigned and a leading deputy will depart in March, returning an air of uncertainty to the department’s leadership.
4. Official state pony?
A pony has been the Chincoteague High School mascot as long as anyone can remember, but now it is headed for a bigger arena as the official state pony.
3. Partly cloudy
Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies an highs near 61 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Don't drink that
A popular bottled Starbucks coffee drink has been recalled after glass was found inside some of the bottles, NBC Washington reports.
1. Clean Car law
Virginia lawmakers last week shot down the last bill of seven introduced to reverse the adopted California standard on electric vehicles.
InsideOut
Manassas Symphony Orchestra presents "Inspirations" with pianist Joseph Kingma on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hyltoncenter.org. For more information, see ManassasSymphony.org.
