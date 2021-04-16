Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New coach
Manassas Park High School has hired former University of Maryland football standout and NFL player Randy Starks as its new head football coach. Starks served as the Cougars' offensive and defensive line coach this past season.
4. Mifco cleanup
In search of a buyer, Manassas is looking to clean up a downtown property that has been just down the street from city hall for more than 70 years and is partly owned by the city’s former mayor.
3. Mostly sunny
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 63 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 26 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Road rage
Stafford County deputies have charged a 32-year-old Fredericksburg man with brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident Wednesday on Interstate 95.
1. Hot market
A statistical analysis of the local real-estate market sees not just the springtime thermometer on the rise, but the already hot local market further heating up.
InsideOut
The McLean Project for the Arts will hold its inaugural ArtSprings! “virtual” benefit on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Click here for details.
