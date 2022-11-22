Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Giving back
For Freedom High School football coach Daryl Overton, giving back to his community is about far more than Xs and Os. Tonight, Overton and a cadre of community leaders will serve up hundreds of hot meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
4. Supreme Court won't hear case
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a discrimination lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools involving a 2017 sexual assault at a county high school.
3. Sunny and warmer
It will be another sunny day with temperatures climbing to about 53 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Public comment needs its own time
If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it, columnist Kristina Nohe writes.
1. Candidate announcement
Geary Higgins, the chairman of the 10th District Republican Congressional Committee and a former member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, will seek the Republican nomination for the Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.