Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Possum Point
Prince William residents raised concerns over contamination, earthquake safety, truck traffic and more at a public information session on Dominion Energy’s plan to construct a new coal ash landfill at its Possum Point Power Station.
4. Road projects
Prince William County is asking for $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund new interchanges along U.S. 1 and at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road.
3. Warmer today
It will be a partly sunny day and much warmer, with highs near 77 degrees and a chance of showers until about 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. ATM murder arrests
Police in Fairfax County say two teens have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man at an ATM last fall, including a then-16-year-old police say pulled the trigger during a “night of crime” across Northern Virginia.
1. Expansion plans
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced that Bode Technology, a Fairfax-based provider of forensic services, will invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County.
InsideOut
The town of Occoquan’s popular spring event, Peep Week, is back for 2022 with three ways to participate from today through April 17. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.