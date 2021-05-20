Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine equity
Fairfax County officials have stepped up their efforts to vaccinate vulnerable populations, usually lower income and people of color, who are at higher risk of becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19.
4. Marathon returns
It's back! The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in person from Oct. 29-31 in Arlington and D.C., organizers announced this week.
3. Code Orange
A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for D.C. and much of Northern Virginia today with air pollution concentrations expected to become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data centers
Prince William County supervisors have agreed to at least examine the areas they have targeted for data center development.
1. Amazon Fresh times two?
The first Amazon Fresh in the D.C. area will open in the Franconia area later this month -- and it appears Amazon is preparing to open a second cashier-less grocery store in Lorton.
InsideOut
After a season off thanks to the pandemic, Kings Dominion reopens for the season this Saturday. Click here for details.
