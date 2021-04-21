Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. SW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.