Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Search continues
Prince William County police on Tuesday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the five suspects who shot and killed a Baltimore father of three outside Manassas Mall earlier this month.
4. No more Gate 35X
The arrival of American Airlines Flight 5518 from Albany, N.Y., the morning of April 20 marked the inauguration of the new 14-gate regional-jet concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. And the end of dreaded Gate 35X.
3. Cold front
West winds will increase behind a stormy cold front today with falling temperatures right behind. Highs around 68 degrees early in the day will drop into the upper 30s by tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. COVID decline
A decline in new COVID-19 cases over the past few days has brought the averages in Virginia and Northern Virginia down to their lowest levels in over a month.
1. 495 NEXT
Fairfax County supervisors have voted to endorse the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project, which would bring the toll lanes to the Maryland line
InsideOut
Vocelli Pizza will open its North Stafford store today at 4 p.m. and the first 100 customers get their pizza for free. Click here for details.
